Hodgson says Liberals are 'getting a lot of inquiries' about Tories wanting to cross the floor

A federal cabinet minister suggested Monday that the Liberal government has received interest from additional opposition MPs following the recent floor crossing of Ontario Conservative MP Michael Ma.Speaking at a press conference in Toronto, Energy Minister Tim Hodgson was asked whether more opposition members could be preparing to join the governing Liberals.“Let’s say I’m getting lots of inquiries,” Hodgson said..Ma announced last Thursday that he was leaving the Conservative caucus to sit with the Liberals, a move that brought Prime Minister Mark Carney’s minority government to within one seat of a majority. The decision came less than 24 hours after Ma attended the Official Opposition’s Christmas party in Ottawa.Hodgson declined to say whether he personally played a role in encouraging Ma to cross the floor. Hodgson represents the neighboring riding of Markham–Thornhill, adjacent to Ma’s Markham–Unionville seat in the Greater Toronto Area.“Our prime minister is a former businessman and a pragmatist. I’m a former businessman and a pragmatist. Michael Ma is a former businessman and a pragmatist,” Hodgson said when asked if he had contacted Ma directly..“We all share a view that it is a time to unite, not to divide. And I’ll let Michael speak for himself.”Ma was first elected in April, winning Markham–Unionville by approximately 1,900 votes. He has not publicly elaborated on his decision to join the Liberals. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the Liberal government of attempting to secure a majority through political maneuvering rather than elections.“I think the prime minister should stop trying to manipulate a majority that Canadians denied him in democratic elections,” Poilievre said Friday. “The vast majority of Canadians voted against his costly agenda of higher debt, taxes and inflation.”.Poilievre added that voters delivered a minority government in April and said “the will of the Canadian people” should be respected.With Ma’s defection, the Liberals now hold 171 seats in the House of Commons, one short of the 172 required for a majority. To pass legislation or survive confidence votes, the government would currently need the support of at least one opposition MP or the abstention of two.Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon said Friday that some Conservative MPs have privately expressed frustration with the direction of their party. His comments drew criticism from Conservative strategists..Several Conservative MPs publicly voiced surprise on social media following Ma’s announcement, noting that he had recently criticized the Liberal government and had posed for photos with Poilievre at the party’s Christmas event.Poilievre is scheduled to face a mandatory leadership review at the Conservative Party convention in Calgary next month. Despite losing two MPs to the Liberals this fall, he said he remains confident in continued support from party members.“The Conservative Party is not run by backroom wheeling and dealing on Parliament Hill,” Poilievre said. “Our party members want someone who will stand up and fight for affordable homes, affordable food, and for Canadians to afford to have hope again. And I am that leader.”