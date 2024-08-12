Hollywood A-lister Bryan Cranston continues to rave about Alberta's scenery

Hollywood actor Bryan Cranston's love affair with Alberta continues.Days after praising the beauty of Jasper and encouraging people to go back after the wildfire, the Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle star is continuing his travelogue."Today we head down highway 93, the Icefields Parkway… the scenery continues to astonish… It’s hard to take a bad shot in this environment. And when you see a cluster of cars along the side of the road it is usually due to a wildlife sighting…he wrote over the weekend on Facebook."Coming upon the Columbia Ice Field was a surprise to me… this glacier that I walked on over 55 years ago on a similar summer day, was now a fraction of the size it used to be… Climate Change in full effect."."When we arrived at astonishing Lake Louise, it took our breath away. This Lake is how I remembered it when I was last here in 1971. And in reverse angle the majestic Chateau Lake Louise, one of the Crown Jewels of the Fairmont Hotels. This is a “must stay” because it is the only hotel on the lake, and in the mornings and evenings it feels like you have it all to yourself.".The canoe ride across the lake was so peaceful and serene. And for the foodies out there, check this out… Robin shouted “Don’t eat it!… take a picture first.” Right. And delicious.."The next day we set off on a hike nearby at the incredible Lake Moraine… We just kept shaking our heads at the pure beauty. Where the angle of Lake Louise makes it look a Gorgeous Green, the angle of Lake Moraine turns it a Brilliant Blue."It was time to wrap up our stay at the Chateau, so about 10:30 p.m. (sun sets very late this far north) I took this shot from our balcony of a very peaceful Lake Louise… Till next time, Goodnight, Your Majesty.""Tomorrow we head further south to Banff… see ya then. Bryan".On Monday, the Your Honor star posted about the couples visit to Banff."Hello again… making our way to Banff was an easy 35 miles of more stupidly gorgeous scenery. Unlike Lake Louise which is perched on the edge of a mountainside lake, Banff is a huge valley of extraordinary vistas and endless outdoor activities." Our destination was the majestic, Banff Springs Hotel. It not only LOOKS like a castle, Kings and Queens have actually stayed here. The shots of the flowers in the foreground shows the stunning natural beauty of Banff — and we couldn’t get over the view from our window!From a distance it could be mistaken for a location in a Harry Potter movie. Just spectacular. From there, it’s a short hike down to Bow Falls, then crossing the river to Surprise Corner where I took the “Harry Potter” shot of the hotel.."There are more people here, so the bears stayed clear, but the elk felt comfortable relaxing in someone’s yard. Our actual anniversary was celebrated at the hotel… I must have said something stupid to Robin to get that reaction… gotta find ways to laugh to last 35 years."."The luck of timing allowed me to capture the sun’s beam inside a cave striking a sulphuric hot springs. The First Nation People still honor nature’s gifts in ceremonies at Cave & Basin Historic Site and throughout the country.""And finally, some wild roses (Alberta is the Wild Rose Province) along a tranquil river… which is a good place to end the journey. Covering 800 miles, this vacation was as restful as it was breathtakingly beautiful. I hope you’ve enjoyed coming along with us.""I also want to thank the management and staff of Fairmont Hotels. I chose them because their hotels are right in the heart of everywhere we wanted to stay. They were so kind and accommodating, it really made our stay at each hotel memorable. I had fun journaling a vacation - my first attempt. Maybe I’ll do it again. Till then, stay well. Bryan".Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Cranston is welcome back any time.