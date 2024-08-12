News

Hollywood A-lister Bryan Cranston continues to rave about Alberta's scenery

Bryan Cranston and his wife enjoy the view from their room at Chateau Lake Louise
Bryan Cranston and his wife enjoy the view from their room at Chateau Lake LouiseCourtesy Bryan Cranston, Facebook
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Banff
Lake Louise
Banff Alberta
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
Breaking Bad
Bryan Cranston
Malcolm in the Middle
Your Honor
Banff Springs Hotel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news