Regina Billboard Shroud
Regina Catholics have sponsored a billboard of Jesus’s face, tapping into a worldwide movement almost 200 years old.

The “Holy Face of Jesus” billboard appeared on the corner of Saskatchewan Drive and Ottawa Street on April 3 and will remain until April 21. The Western Standard asked some donors why they footed some of the $1302 bill and what the campaign is about.

Delby
Delby

Beautiful. A Happy and Blessed Easter to all who believe

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Delby: [thumbup]

