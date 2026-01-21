The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem have issued a statement warning that Christian Zionism is incompatible with authentic Christianity and poses a serious threat to the survival of local Christian communities in the Holy Land.
The Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem have issued a statement warning that Christian Zionism is incompatible with authentic Christianity and poses a serious threat to the survival of local Christian communities in the Holy Land.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
News

Holy Land church patriarchs say Zionism not compatible with Christianity

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Israel
Derek Fildebrandt
Christian
West Bank
Christianity
Jerusalem
Zionism
Palestine
Holy Land
Israel-Gaza war
christian zionism
Patriarchs and Heads of the Churches in Jerusalem
Apostolic Churches
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news