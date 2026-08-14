Home suite home; City of Calgary housing program called a success

CALGARY — The City of Calgary is hailing one of its housing programs as a ‘suite success’.

According to a release from the city, its Secondary Suite Registry incentive program, which funded qualified homeowners up to $10,000 to cover a portion of the costs to build a secondary suite in their homes, doubled the number of the suites in the city in just two years.

Josh Howes, suites manager, development, business and building services said the number of suites went from 13,000 in 2024 to 26,000 so far in 2026, adding when the program was introduced in 2015, there were only 431 registered suites in the city.

“This is an achievement owned by Calgarians who stepped up, utilizing incentives that resulted in thousands of new housing options in our city,” said Howes. “Giving renters confidence that their home has been reviewed and approved by the city is an important outcome, as all Calgarians deserve to feel safe in their home.”

The financial commitment to the program has reached $45 million from the federal and city governments, since inception, said Cliff De Jong, manager of programs and services, development, business and building services.