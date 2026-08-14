Home suite home; City of Calgary housing program called a success

CALGARY — The City of Calgary is hailing one of its housing programs as a ‘suite success’.
According to a release from the city, its Secondary Suite Registry incentive program, which funded qualified homeowners up to $10,000 to cover a portion of the costs to build a secondary suite in their homes, doubled the number of the suites in the city in just two years.
Josh Howes, suites manager, development, business and building services said the number of suites went from 13,000 in 2024 to 26,000 so far in 2026, adding when the program was introduced in 2015, there were only 431 registered suites in the city.
“This is an achievement owned by Calgarians who stepped up, utilizing incentives that resulted in thousands of new housing options in our city,” said Howes. “Giving renters confidence that their home has been reviewed and approved by the city is an important outcome, as all Calgarians deserve to feel safe in their home.”
The financial commitment to the program has reached $45 million from the federal and city governments, since inception, said Cliff De Jong, manager of programs and services, development, business and building services.
“Today, new registered secondary suites represent a quarter of all new units added in Calgary over the past three years. That growth shows homeowners are choosing to meet safety standards, complete inspections and provide renters with a suite that is legal and safe,” said De Jong.
"Thousands of Calgarians now have safer, legal housing options through The City of Calgary’s secondary suite incentive program which committed $45 million in federal and municipal investments so far to help homeowners build, improve and legalize secondary suites."
Reid Hendry, the city’s chief housing officer, said it’s money well spent.
“At less than $10,000 per door, this program has been the most efficient and cost-effective way to create thousands of new homes across Calgary,” said Hendry. “By helping homeowners add safe, legal secondary suites, we’ve vastly increased the supply of market-affordable rental homes in established communities where people already have access to services and amenities.”
Hendry noted 50% of suites added to the secondary suite registry were incentivized through the program.
“Approximately 7,000 secondary suites will have benefited directly from the incentive program, once all contracts are fulfilled and money handed out in mid-to-late 2027 when the registry is expected to grow to 30,000 suites.”
The Secondary Suite Incentive Program remains open until December 2026. Homeowners under review are still in line to receive funding. The waitlist remains open until applications are reviewed, and all funding is disbursed.