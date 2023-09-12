Trudeau flies home

After two extra nights in India as a result of mechanical problems affecting the PM's CC-150 Polaris, PM Trudeau finally left the sub-continent early Tuesday morning. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way home.

Defence department officials confirmed the prime minister’s aging CC-150 Polaris was repaired after sitting on a tarmac in Delhi for the past two days.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(4) comments

Footloose
Footloose

Yet another phoney photo of Trudeau pretending to wave to a crowd of no one.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Am

I bad for hoping his plane had more engine trouble over the Atlantic?

PersonOne
PersonOne

[sad]

Cadmann Weyland
Cadmann Weyland

Huh. Opportunity lost. They should have waited for the pilots to be retrained on the A330s in January.

