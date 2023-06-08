The owner of the property in Regina where a mini-tent city had camped, called for the camp's removal before it was cleared away by bulldozers.
A small group of about 12 homeless people set up a mini-tent city by attaching a small collection of tents.
“Feeling sad, I guess, they’re tearing down half my home, but it happens,” camp resident Randy Netmaker told reporters.
“They always push us Indians off to the side.”
The police, firefighters, and a bulldozer were called to the encampment located on Halifax Street to dismantle and remove the camp.
Netmaker, who lived in the camp for approximately six months, said he has been looking for stable housing.
Netmaker encountered numerous challenges in the housing application process, making it difficult to secure a permanent residence for him and his children.
“Every time I apply for a place, they seem to refuse us. I don’t know why,” said Netmaker.
“Maybe if I was by myself, but I’ve got my kids here. So I can’t just get my own place and forget about my kids. They need a place to live too.”
Several organizations that support individuals experiencing homelessness were present to offer assistance to those who were removed from the camp.
Warriors of Hope, represented by spokesperson Shylo Stevenson, said a significant number of the residents at the camp were attempting to secure housing but were encountering obstacles and challenges in the process.
“We do have three that have no place to go right now, so we have them temporarily housed by mobile crisis for the day,” said Stevenson.
“Social services, we’ve been advised, is in an emergency meeting to discuss this and help navigate people through the system again, where we will probably encounter those same barriers. No I.D., no bank account, no physical address.”
Netmaker was given temporary housing but doubts any significant changes in his housing situation will happen.
“They said they are going to put me up in a hotel, probably just temporarily, until they sweep it under the rug again like last year,” said Netmaker.
“They said they were going to get a place for homeless people, but they never did.”
In downtown Regina, there are several dozen individuals living on the street. This situation has been called a “crisis” by the Heritage Neighbourhood Association (HNA).
“This morning was really disheartening,” said HNA Executive Director Wendy Miller.
“We consider these tents a part of our community and neighbourhood as well and we worry about these humans, so it’s somebody’s father, somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s grandma, grandpa, kokum, moshum and they’re people.”
By Wednesday evening, the entire site had been completely cleared. As a temporary solution, the camp residents were provided a hotel room, where they are expected to stay for a day or two.
No medium or long-term housing was offered to the camp residents.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
First of all aren't First Nations offered housing on Reserve land? The Federal government is: the taxpayer pays billions for housing on reserve land, so why are First Nations people homeless? Second, here’s how I prevented myself from being homeless, I got this thing called a job, worked hard, sometimes 16 hours a day to pay my bills and buy a house, I suggest some of these homeless people try it some time. From the article, it sounds like
These people where squatting on private land? This Netmaker fella says “Indians” are always pushed to the side? What about your own people? Did they not push you to the side? Canada now spends somewhere around 20-30 billion dollars on native affairs, and a good percent of the homeless population are native, the problem
Lies at the feet of First Nations, not anyone else.
People should watch “Canada is Dying”. About an hour and half long. A real eye opener.
Call them what they are - drug addicts refusing treatment. They need to be institutionalized, and treated, until fit to return to normal society.
Society isn’t obligated to provide housing. If private groups want to house or help the homeless then please do so. Calling something a “human right” doesn’t mandate someone else to pay for it.
"individuals experiencing homelessness"
No, stop. Don't use "their" language. Call them what they are, "homeless people."
