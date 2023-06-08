Regina Tent City
Image courtesy of CBC

The owner of the property in Regina where a mini-tent city had camped, called for the camp's removal before it was cleared away by bulldozers.

Shylo Stevenson Warriors for Hope

A small group of about 12 homeless people set up a mini-tent city by attaching a small collection of tents.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

First of all aren't First Nations offered housing on Reserve land? The Federal government is: the taxpayer pays billions for housing on reserve land, so why are First Nations people homeless? Second, here’s how I prevented myself from being homeless, I got this thing called a job, worked hard, sometimes 16 hours a day to pay my bills and buy a house, I suggest some of these homeless people try it some time. From the article, it sounds like

These people where squatting on private land? This Netmaker fella says “Indians” are always pushed to the side? What about your own people? Did they not push you to the side? Canada now spends somewhere around 20-30 billion dollars on native affairs, and a good percent of the homeless population are native, the problem

Lies at the feet of First Nations, not anyone else.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

People should watch “Canada is Dying”. About an hour and half long. A real eye opener.

Report Add Reply
Barnardo
Barnardo

Call them what they are - drug addicts refusing treatment. They need to be institutionalized, and treated, until fit to return to normal society.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Society isn’t obligated to provide housing. If private groups want to house or help the homeless then please do so. Calling something a “human right” doesn’t mandate someone else to pay for it.

Report Add Reply
Forgettable
Forgettable

"individuals experiencing homelessness"

No, stop. Don't use "their" language. Call them what they are, "homeless people."

Report Add Reply

