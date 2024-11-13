Homeless encampment thwarts Remembrance Day event in B.C.

The Abbotsford Legion had to ask members of the public to watch their Remembrance Day ceremony via livestream at a local stadium due to dangers from an adjacent homeless encampment at city hall. “It was hurtful that we couldn't have it the full way,” Veteran Don Carlson to Global News.“I understand, the tent people have issues, but I feel that we are being held to ransom, and it takes away the solemn feeling of this parade.”In October, the B.C. Supreme Court sided with the City of Abbotsford in its plan to clear the city hall encampment, which was set up in the summer, leading to a months-long standoff with advocates, Global News reported, noting a trespass notice was issued to encampment occupants.The in-person Remembrance Day service ended up being for veterans and dignitaries only. Those participating in the parade or laying wreaths were also allowed on site. When asked how he felt about the situation, attendee veteran Rick Stagg told Global News, “I’ll keep that to myself.”A member of the public said, “I'm ashamed that it has to be modified and altered.”“You’re going to make me cry,” said another attendee. “My grandparents. My great grandparents. It’s disrespectful.”Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre posted the story on social media on Tuesday.One individual responded, saying, “It's like the City didn't know November 11 was coming.”According to Fraser Valley Today, the City of Abbotsford has been dealing with tent encampments for some time. In June, the City issued a statement, acknowledging $48.8 million in funding from B.C. Housing for 220 new shelter spaces and supportive homes for vulnerable residents. At the time, Abbotsford was dealing with an encampment set up near a park, homes and a school.“The provincial government is the level of government responsible for ensuring shelter and housing options for individuals experiencing homelessness is provided,” City spokesperson Aletta Vanderhayden said in June.According to a 2023 B.C. Housing report, there are approximately 1,094 homeless people in the Fraser Valley outside Vancouver.