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Homeowner faces gun charges after fatal Ontario home invasion

Resident not charged in the deaths of two Quebec men during the February 2025 attack in South Glengarry.
A South Glengarry homeowner was charged with multiple firearms offences after a home invasion that left two young men from Quebec dead
A South Glengarry homeowner was charged with multiple firearms offences after a home invasion that left two young men from Quebec deadOntario Provincial Police
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Ontario
Opp
Public Safety
Gun Crime
Home Invasion
Self Defence