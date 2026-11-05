Homeowner faces gun charges after fatal Ontario home invasion

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police have charged a South Glengarry homeowner with multiple firearms offences after a home invasion that left two young men from Quebec dead, but have not charged him in connection with the shootings.The incident occurred the evening of Feb. 2, 2025, at a residence on Old Hwy. 2. Police say three people attempted to break into the home. Two of them — Eddie Alobhouet, 19, and Tristan Simard, 18, both of Saint-Jérôme, Que. — were shot and killed. The third person fled, and the home’s residents were uninjured. Police have described the invasion as targeted.Ozric Blanchard, 31, of South Glengarry, a resident of the home, was arrested on Oct. 29.. He faces roughly a dozen charges, including multiple counts of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and related possession offences. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on Dec. 2..Three people from Quebec face charges related to the invasion itself. Michael Cloutier, 40, of Valleyfield — identified by police as the person who fled the scene — faces charges including armed robbery, break and enter, and conspiracy. Marc André DeMontigny-Defoy, 36, of Coteau-du-Lac, and Stephanie Pigeon, 34, of Saint-Jérôme, also face related charges. Their cases are proceeding separately.The case has drawn public attention because the homeowner was not charged with the deaths of the two men who entered the residence.Online reaction has focused on the right of homeowners to defend themselves during a violent invasion and on the decision to pursue firearms charges against the resident while charging the alleged invaders with break-and-enter and robbery offences.Police say the investigation remains ongoing under the OPP criminal investigation branch, with assistance from the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP at 1-888-310-1122.