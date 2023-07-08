Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Homeowners with variable-rate mortgages are reducing their household budgets and taking on second jobs, according to a Bank of Canada Survey of Consumer Expectations.
“Many low-income households are already buying only necessities, leaving little room for further cuts to their spending,” wrote researchers.
“Elevated interest rates weigh on consumer finances and the impacts are more acute for homeowners who have variable-rate mortgages,” said Expectations.
Nine interest rate increases have seen carrying costs triple, “a huge increase,” the bank quoted one survey respondent as saying, “We are not able to go out to restaurants anymore or go on vacations because we need to be able to pay for our mortgage.”
Researchers said while most borrowers were confident they wouldn’t lose their homes, “they are more likely than other people to be looking for new or additional work.” Most expected a recession within a year, said Expectations.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the research followed a May 10 warning by Canada’s chief bank inspector Peter Routledge, superintendent of Financial Institutions, that he was concerned about difficulties facing some homeowners.
“We are watching very carefully,” testified Routledge at the Senate Banking committee.
“What I am concerned about is the build-up in variable rate mortgages with fixed payments. During 2021 and 2022, there was a sizeable increase in household mortgages underwritten with that product.”
“Variable rate mortgages with fixed payments are a fragility in our housing system,” said Routledge, explaining the loans typically amortized over 25 years represent a growing risk as payments are rescheduled.
“As rates went up, those payments remained fixed, but the interest charges against the mortgage went up,” said Routledge.
“Some of those amortization periods, just by the math of the product, have extended.”
“The fragility comes in that it’s not immediate. If you happen to have that mortgage and your payment is, say $2,200 a month, you’re still paying $2,200 a month,” said Routledge.
“You are not knocking down your principal at this stage, but you’re not experiencing payment shock.”
“The risk is in about three to four years when some of those payments — not some, all of them — will have to be rescheduled according to the original amortization table,” said Routledge.
“The risk for that product is a little further out, but it is a fragility we are watching very carefully.”
Statistics Canada's Monthly Credit Aggregates reports that the total mortgage debt nationwide amounts to $2.1 trillion. Out of this, an estimated $307 billion is held in variable rate mortgages, while approximately $246 billion carries fixed payments, as estimated by Manulife.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
There s nothing else families can do but to reduce spending when interest rates climb, many Canadian families where tapped out already, living pay Cheque to pay Cheque during and after the scamdemic, then the Trudeau liberals piled on by increasing interest rates, and families had no choice but to cut spending on groceries and other necessities, I feel for young families today, having lived through the last Trudeau and his high interest rates where people lost their homes, committed suicide under the stress of what Trudeau 1.0 did to them, I will never forget or forgive that communist Prrrik. And now we are stuck with his evil, mentally challenged Spawn.
