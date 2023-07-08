House with key
Image courtesy of Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Homeowners with variable-rate mortgages are reducing their household budgets and taking on second jobs, according to a Bank of Canada Survey of Consumer Expectations.

“Many low-income households are already buying only necessities, leaving little room for further cuts to their spending,” wrote researchers.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

There s nothing else families can do but to reduce spending when interest rates climb, many Canadian families where tapped out already, living pay Cheque to pay Cheque during and after the scamdemic, then the Trudeau liberals piled on by increasing interest rates, and families had no choice but to cut spending on groceries and other necessities, I feel for young families today, having lived through the last Trudeau and his high interest rates where people lost their homes, committed suicide under the stress of what Trudeau 1.0 did to them, I will never forget or forgive that communist Prrrik. And now we are stuck with his evil, mentally challenged Spawn.

