Homicide charge after Manitoba man run down; RCMP rescue two after vehicle crashes through ice

An unidentified 21-year-old Manitoba man died after being intentionally hit and pinned underneath a vehicle Sunday.Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS), responded to a call at about 1 a.m. on Long Plain First Nation and found the victim stuck under the vehicle. First responders freed him, RCMP said in a news release.He died in the ambulance en route to hospital.“The MFNPS determined the crash was an intentional act and called in RCMP major crimes investigators to take over the investigation,” said RCMP.The driver of the vehicle Owen Smoke, 44, of the First Nation, 98 km west of Winnipeg, was charged with manslaughter and driving causing death.A few hours later, an SUV with two people headed to their favourite ice fishing spot went through the ice without warning on Lake Winnipeg.Selkirk Mounties responded to a 7:30 a.m. call that two people were stranded on the ice.“To locate the individuals, police spoke to them via cell phone and had them watch for the emergency lights on the RCMP vehicle,” said RCMP in a news release.Police used “extreme caution” travelling over the thin ice and open water in some areas.“When the individuals saw the police lights, they carefully walked towards the officers, as the ice was too thin where they were located for officers to drive to them.”The 41-year-old male and 40-year-old female from Ste. Anne, MB weren’t injured.“We want to remind everyone that with warming temperatures and uncertain ice thickness, it is not safe to be out on the ice at this time, especially not in a vehicle,” said Corporal Chris Kabernick of the Selkirk RCMP, 40 km northeast of Winnipeg.“Not only are you putting your own life in danger, but the lives of the first responders who come to assist you. Stay off the ice.”Mounties gave the couple a ride to Selkirk and a tow company recovered the SUV.