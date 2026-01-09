Homicide confirmed in Canyon Meadows death of elderly woman

Police have confirmed the suspicious death of an elderly woman in Calgary’s southwest community of Canyon Meadows is now being treated as a homicide.Officers were called to a residence in the 13000 block of Canterbury Gardens S.W. at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Thursday, after reports of a deceased woman in her 80s.An autopsy conducted Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the death was a homicide. Investigators say the incident is domestic in nature. To protect the privacy of the family, the victim’s name has not been released.One woman is in custody, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting calgarycrimestoppers.org, or using the P3 Tips app.