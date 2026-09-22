Homicide unit called after two bodies found in burning cars

TORONTO — Toronto’s homicide unit has been notified after firefighters found a body in each of two vehicles that burned hours apart overnight at opposite ends of the city, and police say they have not ruled out a connection.Toronto Fire was dispatched at 11:22 p.m. Monday to a car on fire on Reesor Rd. between Steeles Ave. E. and Old Finch Rd. in Scarborough, beside a hydro corridor next to Rouge National Urban Park. Officers and firefighters found a body inside. At 12:50 a.m., crews were sent to James Gardens Park on Edenbridge Dr. in Etobicoke, near Royal York Rd. and Dundas St. W., after callers reported smoke from the park and what sounded like an explosion. Police and fire again found a body in a burning vehicle.Neither person has been identified, and police have not determined a cause of death. A Toronto Police Service spokesperson told CP24 the investigation is in its “very early” stages and that it is “too early to determine if both incidents are related, but it will be considered.” Paramedics attended both scenes and released no further details.Anyone with information on the vehicle fires is asked to call Toronto police at 416-808-2222.