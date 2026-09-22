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Homicide unit called after two bodies found in burning cars

Fires were hours apart at opposite ends of Toronto; police say it is too early to link the scenes
Police say they have not ruled out the possibility that both fires are connected
Police say they have not ruled out the possibility that both fires are connectedIllustration
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Ontario
Crime
Arson
Homicide
Scarborough
Etobicoke
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