Honda is recalling more than 50,000 vehicles across Canada following hundreds of reports and safety concerns over a faulty component.
Approximately 500,000 vehicles are thought to be affected in the US and Canada, including the 2017-2020 Honda CR-V, 2018-2019 Honda Accord, 2018-2019 Honda Accord Hybrid, 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey, 2019-2020 Acura RDX and 2019 Honda Insight.
The recall comes after 301 warranty claims regarding faulty front seat belt buckles across a four-year period up to January 16, 2023. No deaths or injuries were reported to the Japanese manufacturer.
In total, 52,196 Hondas are being recalled across Canada, with registered owners to be contacted via mail.
“The seat belt buckle channel for the seat belt installed for the driver and front passenger seats was manufactured out of specification, causing interference between the buckle channel and the release button,” Honda announced in a statement on March 15, 2023.
“With continuous use, the buckle channel surface coating may deteriorate over time, and the release button may shrink against the channel at low temperatures, increasing friction. This can result in issues with the seat belt buckle latching.”
“If the seat belt buckle does not latch, the occupant may not be properly restrained, increasing the risk of injury to the occupant.”
“Registered owners of all affected vehicles will be contacted by mail and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda dealer. The dealer will replace the driver and passenger front seat belt buckle release button. If necessary, the dealer will perform a buckle assembly replacement based on inspection results.”
Vehicle owners who paid for repairs at their own expenses will be eligible for reimbursement, Honda added.
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
