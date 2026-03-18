Honda to end Prologue EV as Canada revamps electric vehicle policies

CALGARY — Honda is reportedly preparing to end production of its Prologue electric vehicle (EV) later this year, in what is set to be a rapid strategy reversal two years after the model first launched.An Automotive News report states that production of the EV — which is built by General Motors (GM) at its Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico — is expected to wrap up in December 2026 and, with no successor vehicle planned, will leave Honda without an EV in its 2027 US lineup.The Prologue — a midsize SUV — was originally introduced as part of a partnership between Honda and GM using GM’s BEV3 platform, and was intended to help Honda quickly enter the EV market without developing its own ground-up architecture, and had a starting price of US$47,400..Drive Tesla reports that while sales were fairly strong in 2025, with nearly 39,000 units sold, demand dropped in 2026, with only 1,731 Prologues sold in the US in the first two months of the year — a sharp year-over-year decline of roughly 75%.The decision to end Prologue production comes as Honda is scaling back its EV ambitions in North America.“The situation changed far more rapidly than we expected. The suspension of EV subsidies in North America undercut growth, and competition in China meant we couldn’t provide attractive models or maintain our competitive edge,” Honda said in an official statement.With production expected to shutter by the end of 2026, the automaker is now forecasting total Prologue sales of around 17,900 units this year.While Canada is currently supplied by the GM Ramos Arizpe facility, a Honda Canada spokesperson told Drive Tesla that “sales of the current Honda Prologue will continue in Canada. We don’t discuss speculation or the future of specific models.”.OLDCORN: Carney's EV fantasy — a billion dollar boondoggle that won't charge Alberta's trucks.What this means for the Canadian EV market is currently up in the air as the Liberal government announced in January that it was removing punitive tariffs on Chinese EVs and would allow up to 49,000 units annually under a preferential rate into the Canadian market.Ottawa also overhauled its EV strategy last month by scrapping mandatory EV sales targets — which would have required 100% of new car sales to be zero-emission by 2035 — and replacing them with a new $2.3-billion rebate program along with stricter fuel efficiency standards.The program allows Canadians to access up to $5,000 in government rebates toward the purchase of new EVs that cost less than $50,000, with plug-in hybrids being eligible for $2,500 in subsidies..Minister of Industry Melanie Joly recently told the audience at the Empire Club of Canada that Ottawa would be “doubling down on electrification” because that’s “where capital is going in the world.”“Within the next five years, 40% of all cars sold in the world will be EVs,” she said.