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Honda to end Prologue EV as Canada revamps electric vehicle policies

Electric vehicle
Electric vehicleDepartment of Energy
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Cdnpoli
Ev
Liberal Government
Electric Vehicles
General Motors
Melanie Joly
Cdnpol
Honda
Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
electric vehicle (EV) targets
electric vehicle production
Chinese electric vehicles
Honda Prologue
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