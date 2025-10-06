‘Honouring Our Martyrs’ event at U of T draws criticism over terrorism glorification

The University of Toronto Students’ Union (UTSU) and the Campus Muslim Association have stirred up controversy by organizing an upcoming pro-Palestine event.The event, titled “Honouring Our Martyrs,” — set to be held on Tuesday at U of T’s student centre — marks the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.The attacks killed roughly 1,200 people and resulted in more than 250 hostages being taken by Hamas.The planned rally aims to commemorate Palestinians who lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.However, several public figures and alumni have taken to social media to condemn the event, accusing it of glorifying terrorism and violence..Canadian author and lawyer Warren Kinsella posted on X, saying the rally was “f**king sick.”Retired journalist Alan Fryer echoed similar sentiments, saying, “They’re honouring murderers, rapists, and baby killers. There’s a sickness spreading across our country.”.Greg Brady, a radio host on 640 Toronto, wrote that the event “is a glorification of the Oct. 7 attackers,” while criticizing both city and university officials.“Of course, U of T should be ashamed, but the mayor of any city where this takes place within its boundaries should be also. As we’ve established, you cannot shame the shameless,” he said..Aviva Klompas, a U of T alumna and co-founder of the advocacy group Boundless Israel, said she was revolted by the event, calling it “hate speech and the glorification of terror.”She called on U of T president Melanie Woodin and Toronto city officials to condemn the rally.The Western Standard has reached out to the U of T for comment.