Hope endures as search for Darius Macdougall reaches day five

The search for six-year-old Lethbridge boy, Darius Macdougall, who went missing near Island Lake Campground, entered its fifth day on Thursday, and officials have stated no signs of evidence as to his whereabouts have been found — but they remain optimistic.Darius was last seen on Sunday while walking with several young relatives from their family's campsite, located about four kilometres south of Crowsnest Pass and roughly 250 kilometres south of Calgary.RCMP confirmed that detectives have been interviewing the children who were with him at the time of his disappearance.Search operations have steadily expanded since then. Adam Kennedy from the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta said there are roughly 120 personnel from Alberta and British Columbia now on the ground, supported by RCMP Air Services, drones from the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, and dogs from the Canadian Search Dog Association..Kennedy also confirmed that Alberta Fish and Wildlife and Conservation Officer Services, who know the local terrain, have been "integral" to searching some of the areas Darius may have been in.Nighttime temperatures in the area have dipped as low as three degrees Celsius in recent days, but search teams have continued operations without pause."Search efforts are continuing today at a very high tempo," Kennedy told reporters Thursday."We're working under the assumption that Darius will be found alive."Asked about comparisons to a recent case in Nova Scotia where RCMP scaled back their efforts after six days, police said there are currently no plans to reduce resources in Alberta for this particular incident.."I can tell you 100% that has not been discussed," RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney said."We are going to do everything we can to find Darius."Officials said the search strategy has been tailored to Darius' needs as a child with autism.Crews have avoided using loud noises or bright lights that could startle him, instead employing familiar sounds that may attract his attention, such as a favourite song of Darius', which has been used extensively.Also, a massive tool in searchers' arsenal are drones that have been equipped with software to scan the local, rugged terrain for clues such as movement and body temperature.Currently, investigators say there is no evidence of foul play and they are continuing to treat the case as a missing child investigation. RCMP are continuing to work closely with the Macdougall family, who have asked for privacy as the search continues.