Mouse

Mouse

A Chinese university hailed a “new direction” for research into regeneration after scientists were able to grow an antler on a mouse.

Researchers from Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi’an were able to use stem cell technology to effectively “regenerate” a deer’s antler in between its ears, and now believe it could be of “great significance” to further understanding tissue and organ repair.

Tags

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Qitao Cheng
Qitao Cheng

That's a common trick like fiction story for China's university to win in QS world university ranking,if this technology really exists,it's stolen from USA.my sister used to work in PLA's military technology research group,all of the technology comes from Soviet,Russia,USA.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Evil Communists trying to play God! God always wins in the end! Communists always lose!

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

I always wanted antlers.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.