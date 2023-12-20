HORROR STORY: Edmonton children tortured, starved and beaten by parents, more than 100 charges laid

In a deeply disturbing case of prolonged child and animal abuse, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested and charged a southeast Edmonton couple along with another adult male family member. The trio now faces a total of 104 charges in connection to years of alleged physical and emotional abuse against their own children and family pets."Without question, this is one of the most disturbing cases of child abuse that our Child Protection investigators have ever seen. These children have been subjected to years of physical and emotional pain, dysfunction that no child should have to deal with in their lives," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Tebb of the EPS Child Protection Section.The investigation began on December 1, when EPS Child Protection members received reports of significant child abuse perpetrated by a 34-year-old Edmonton father, his 37-year-old common-law partner and a 25-year-old male family member. The victims included the father's six children and one grandchild, ranging in ages between two and 13.The children were promptly removed from the home the same day.On December 4 2023, the children underwent interviews at the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, revealing shocking details of prolonged physical and emotional abuse. The accusations include frequent beatings, strangulation, malnourishment and disturbing punishments where the children were allegedly forced into painful physical positions for extended periods.The accused father is reported to have used a shock collar to assault some of the children. Additionally, he is alleged to have frequently beaten one of the family's five dogs with a broom handle and tortured it by poking it with a stick through the kennel cage.On December 14 2023, the police executed an arrest at the family's south-side residence, taking the three adults into custody. The father and common-law partner are each facing 45 charges, including aggravated assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and animal cruelty offences. The other adult male family member is facing seven charges each of assault with a weapon and assault.To protect the identity of the children, the names of the accused are not being released and a publication ban is in place. The children have been placed in foster care and the dogs have been removed from the home.The Zebra Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, which supports children and youth who have experienced abuse, is actively involved in providing resources for the investigation, justice process, and healing. For more information about the Zebra Centre, visit zebracentre.ca.