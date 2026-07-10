HOT OFF THE ESPRESSO MACHINE: Provinces with the most expensive coffee prices

Your cup of joe isn't just a plain old cup o'flavoured water — it's much more than that; its production has a cost that is felt quite differently depending on where you live in Canada.Coffee can be expected to have different prices depending on the province, and readers might be surprised which regions have the lowest cost and why.With this in mind, the Western Standard has compiled a list of the least to most expensive packaged ground coffee beans per province in June — so you know where to go to get the cheapest cup of joe.The information is courtesy of the Food professor, or Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, who runs the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, and posted the information on X, stating coffee prices should be expected to climb still in the latter half of 2026. Here's the list readers have been waiting for....5. BC and AlbertaYou can't say BC and Alberta don't have anything in common — they both share a similar average price of packaged ground coffee, at $8.71.This price is "essentially unchanged" from May, thanks to the competitive retail environment, which is absorbing outside pricing pressures..4. OntarioThough no one would've expected it — it turns out some things are relatively affordable in Ontario in comparison to the rest of the country, with its average packaged ground coffee going for $8.88.As Charlebois puts it, this province is the only one in the country that is "showing a modest decline."Aggressive promotions by coffee bean companies are pushing down prices, though Charlebois says this is not expected to be permanent if costs generally continue to rise..3. Saskatchewan and ManitobaThe third lowest coffee bean prices on the list, these provinces had an average price of $8.97 for their beans in June, which Charlebois classifies as being a "moderate" increase in price compared to May.Similar to what's happening in both BC and Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are experiencing a lower price increase since promotional competition between companies has kept prices in check..2. QuebecOne of the provinces especially feeling the heat of coffee bean costs — its average price for packaged ground coffee beans is $9.06.Charlebois says promotions by coffee bean sellers have been lesser than in May, therefore unable to quell the rising costs of production.Brands sold throughout the entire country tend to be relatively more expensive..1. New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward IslandAll the Atlantic provinces have been ranked the highest packaged ground coffee prices — sitting at an average of $9.48.Charlebois says that within only a month from May to June, prices jumped sharply.Retailers were also able to increase their prices to match the reflection of production costs more easily than in other parts of the country..Overall, why are coffee bean prices going up?Charlebois claims retail prices for packaged ground coffee beans have become more uneven across the country.Driving up the cost of beans is the increase in transportation, fuel and packaging costs, along with years of relatively low harvests making supplies limited.Another factor is something out of the control of humankind, the weather, with concerns that El Nino conditions in Brazil, which occur when warm winds get pushed towards the west coast of the US and South America, which could impact supply.