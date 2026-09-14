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HOT OFF THE PRINTER: Calgary man charged in $20K theft

A Calgary man has been charged after police allegedly found more than a dozen stolen 3D printers that had been advertised for sale online.
A Calgary man has been charged after police allegedly found more than a dozen stolen 3D printers that had been advertised for sale online.Courtesy of the Calgary Police Service
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