HOT OFF THE PRINTER: Calgary man charged in $20K theft

CALGARY — A Calgary man has been charged after police allegedly found more than a dozen stolen 3D printers that had been advertised for sale online.Calgary police said 20 printers and additional accessories were stolen from a home in the 4000 block of Vegas Way NW between June 13 and June 15. The stolen property was valued at more than $20,000.Shortly after the theft, the homeowner spotted the printers for sale online and identified them by several unique markings.Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Dalton Drive NW on August 18, recovering 17 printers and six spools of printer filament.A 31-year-old Calgary man has been charged with trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with release orders.Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.