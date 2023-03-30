Pepper sauce

Komera Original Brand Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce 

 Courtesy Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled Komera Original Brand Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce because of microbial contamination. 

The hot pepper sauces could contain clostridium botulinum, according to a Thursday notice. The notice said people should not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products. 

