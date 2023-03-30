The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) recalled Komera Original Brand Seasoned Hot Pepper Sauce because of microbial contamination.
The hot pepper sauces could contain clostridium botulinum, according to a Thursday notice. The notice said people should not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products.
These packages weigh 148 ml, have the UPC code 6 27987 43939 7, and were sold up until Thursday.
They were sold in Alberta, Manitoba, where the company is based, Quebec, and online and might have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
If people think they have become sick from consuming the recalled product, the notice said they should contact their healthcare provider. It added people should check to see if they have the product.
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.
Food contaminated with clostridium botulinum toxins might not look or smell spoiled, but it can make people sick. Symptoms in adults can include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty speaking, and a change in the sound of voice.
Symptoms of foodborne botulism in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, weakness, and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, people can die.
The notice went on to say the recall was triggered by CFIA’s inspection activities. It said there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which might lead to the recall of other products. It is verifying the industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
This ordeal comes after the CFIA recalled Tim Hortons branded chicken noodle soup base in November for containing insects.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
