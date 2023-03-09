The massive HBO zombie hit The Last of Us has prompted a flurry of Google searches and photos taken of iconic Alberta sites used in the filming.
The TLOU filmed extensively last year in Calgary and surrounding areas, including Canmore, Lethbridge and Edmonton.
And the series about Ellie and Joel’s epic journey across the US has viewers hitting their computers to find out more about Alberta's scenic backdrops — with K-Country leading the way.
“The success of The Last of Us game has led to an epic first season of its television show, with incredible scenes shot in Canada," said a spokesman for Gamblingngo.com, a site which researched the Googling trends
Google searches for ‘The Last of Us locations’ increased by 1,504% in February, reaching all-time highs, surpassing interest levels seen when the game launched, the site noted.
Using hashtag data from Instagram, Gamblingngo.com analyzed a list of filming locations from TLOU to determine how many photographs were taken at each location.
"With 683,966 hashtags overall, Kananaskis is Instagram's most popular The Last of Us filming location. It was used in Episode Six as the "River of Death" that Joel and Ellie walk by, as Ellie tries to whistle when they come across a dam and get surrounded by masked raiders.
"Okotoks, which attracts a notable amount of attention on Instagram with 377,067 hashtags. The town’s residential neighbourhood, Suntree, was used in filming Episodes 6, 7, and 8 when Ellie helps Joel recover from his injury and runs into David while hunting.
"Waterton makes the list with the third-highest number of hashtags, 279,221. The hamlet of Waterton is used as the resort town of Silver Lake, which houses David and his followers and is the backdrop for the showdown between him and Ellie.
Streets in downtown Calgary were used to stand in for Kansas City where Joel and Ellie are ambushed, run into the leader of the resistance, Kathleen, and join forces with father and son, Henry and Sam. Downtown Calgary has 258,131 total hashtags, ranking as the fourth most Instagrammed filming location in the series.
Canmore, ranks fifth with 177,454 hashtags. The town features in Episode 6 and portrays Jackson, Wyo. Joel reunites with his brother, Tommy, and Maria, before heading on the perilous journey to Colorado.
High Riveris sixth with 125,885 hashtags, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology has 103,819 hashtags, Edmonton, has the eighth most hashtags, 88,964, Bragg Creek is ninth with 83,576 hashtags and Lethbridge, with 70,763 hashtags is 10th.
"With the highly-anticipated finale this weekend, and the penultimate episode drawing in 8.1 million views, a new series high, the TV adaptation has proved to be a smash hit with viewers," said Gamblingngo.com
Nice to see Edmonton is classified as "infected". Art mimics reality once again.
