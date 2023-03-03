Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

The House affairs committee yesterday by a vote of 6 to 5 ruled Parliament must order a public inquiry into claims of foreign election interference. Liberal MPs opposed the motion now expected to be endorsed by the entire Commons following its return from recess Monday.

“Who stands to gain the most by this circus?” asked Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston and the Islands, ON) “Is it safe to say foreign actors stand to gain by watching us question our democracy like this?”

(3) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

People are fed up, we don't care what a 'poll' says, we're not stupid, we know when the cabal owned msm is spouting bull$hit, we want freedom, fair elections and the cabal led deep-state to go for a swing. Human trafficking and the debauchery that brings are over. We the people are the power.

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

It’ll take”two to four years to complete”? PM Blackface will be long gone by then.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

2-4 YEARS!?!

Honestly, at this point I think the NDP is a bigger threat to this country than the Liberals, propping them up and helping them out as they do.

Report Add Reply

