The House affairs committee yesterday by a vote of 6 to 5 ruled Parliament must order a public inquiry into claims of foreign election interference. Liberal MPs opposed the motion now expected to be endorsed by the entire Commons following its return from recess Monday.
“Who stands to gain the most by this circus?” asked Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston and the Islands, ON) “Is it safe to say foreign actors stand to gain by watching us question our democracy like this?”
“This is just all politics for the Conservatives,” said Gerretsen. “I don’t believe the appropriate venue is in a public forum,” he added.
Conservative, Bloc Québécois and New Democrat MPs passed the motion asking that the committee “report to the House that it calls upon the Government of Canada to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system including but not limited to allegations of interference in general elections by foreign governments,” and that the inquiry “investigate abuse of diaspora groups by hostile foreign governments.”
The motion continued that the inquiry must “be granted all necessary powers to call witnesses from the government and political parties including but not limited to ministers and former ministers,” and “have the power to order and review all documents it deems necessary for this work including documents related to national security,” and that “the individual heading this inquiry be selected by unanimous agreement of the House leaders of the officially recognized parties in the Commons.”
“This public inquiry will take two to four years to complete,” said Gerretsen. “Another election will have likely taken place especially if you go longer than four years.”
“At the end of the day this just comes down to whether or not we believe this is about genuinely protecting our democracy or if this is just taking cheap shots at the prime minister and trying to get your ‘gotcha’ moment,” said Gerretsen.
New Democrat MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, BC), sponsor of the motion, said an independent investigation is needed. “What we need is a nonpartisan national public inquiry to get answers for Canadians,” said Julian. “What answers do we need? Certainly I think there have been disturbing allegations.”
The call for an inquiry follows allegations Chinese Communist Party agents attempted to sabotage the candidacies of unfriendly Conservative candidates in the 2019 and 2021 campaigns and aided Liberal candidates with illegal campaign contributions. Cabinet has maintained no Chinese agents influenced results in any of the 338 federal ridings.
“We need to have urgently a national public inquiry on the issue of foreign interference,” said Julian. “There is no doubt we need to clear the air on a number of issues.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
People are fed up, we don't care what a 'poll' says, we're not stupid, we know when the cabal owned msm is spouting bull$hit, we want freedom, fair elections and the cabal led deep-state to go for a swing. Human trafficking and the debauchery that brings are over. We the people are the power.
It’ll take”two to four years to complete”? PM Blackface will be long gone by then.
2-4 YEARS!?!
Honestly, at this point I think the NDP is a bigger threat to this country than the Liberals, propping them up and helping them out as they do.
