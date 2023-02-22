Chinese Communist Party
Image courtesy of CBC

The House affairs committee yesterday voted for a deeper investigation of alleged Chinese interference in federal elections. According to Blacklock's Reporter, one Liberal MP dismissed the ongoing probe as a “Trump-like tactic to question election results.”

“I think that is dangerous, for Canadians to go down this road,” said Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell (Pickering-Uxbridge, ON). “We have seen our neighbours to the south and what happens when you start demonizing democratic institutions and when you start undermining their legitimacy.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

WCanada
WCanada

He doff protest too much?

Also, ask about the 205,000 votes that were not counted and could these votes heave changed the outcome of the election?

PersonOne
PersonOne

I suppose the Liberals will appoint a Liberal based panel to look into this, and they will find that JT is innocent. Isnt that the playbook for this type of thing? Just like the EA inquiry?

northrungrader
northrungrader

I watched the clip of this session last night, Liberals are sure trying to hide something.

james.morris
james.morris

[thumbup] they alway have something to hide....corrupt to the core...

