Parliament Hill
The House of Commons government operations committee yesterday agreed unanimously to summon seven cabinet members to explain the ballooning costs of federal consultants.

The investigation targets McKinsey & Company, a global consulting firm whose ex-managing director was a Liberal appointee as Canadian ambassador to China, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

John1963
John1963

Ok Western Standard, I think you are beginning to understand how the game is played. Time to stop reporting on this kind of thing as you know "Nice Website you have here, it would be a shame if something happened to it"

