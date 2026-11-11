House of Commons orders 6,000 bottles of wine days after Carney budget calls for fiscal restraint

The House of Commons is preparing to stock its wine cellar with 6,000 bottles of Canadian red and white wine, just days after Prime Minister Mark Carney's federal budget highlighted the financial struggles facing ordinary Canadians.According to a procurement notice obtained by Blacklock's Reporter, House of Commons Administration placed an order for 500 cases of wine, with 12 bottles per case, to supply Parliament's dining room and official functions.The order, issued four days after the November 5 federal budget, calls for 3,000 bottles of red wine and 3,000 bottles of white wine.The total amounts to 4,500 litres of wine, or approximately 990 imperial gallons.No estimated cost was disclosed in the procurement notice.“The wine shall be produced in Canada,” House Administration stated in the tender document titled Provision Of House Of Commons' Red And White Wines.Blacklock's Reporter said the notice also indicated the order could grow beyond the initial 6,000 bottles.“The quantities are estimates only,” it said.House officials defended the need for a steady wine supply, saying Parliament's food services division caters to MPs, House of Commons employees and official visitors.“The Commons’ food services operates the parliamentary restaurant and provides full-service catering for Members of Parliament, House of Commons Administration and other official guests,” the notice stated.Officials said the wine would be served during regular dining, receptions, working lunches and formal dinners..Those functions require consistent supplies of quality food and beverages to “maintain expected standards of hospitality and service,” according to the procurement document.The tender also calls for prospective suppliers to submit wine samples for tasting by an evaluation panel.The unidentified tasters will judge the wines on several characteristics, including clarity, intensity, aroma, mouth feel and overall quality.Successful suppliers must also provide bottles bearing Parliament's private labels, Tour de la Paix or Peace Tower.The wine purchase comes as the Carney government promises to eliminate wasteful spending and impose greater fiscal discipline on Ottawa.The November 5 federal budget, titled Masters Of Our Destiny, emphasized the economic pressures facing Canadians.“This budget is for people,” the document stated, specifically mentioning hardworking Canadians struggling financially, those caring for loved ones and homeless Canadians needing long-term shelter.Carney has repeatedly warned that difficult spending decisions are necessary to protect government finances and preserve social programs.Speaking to the Liberal caucus on September 10, 2025, Carney said Canadians should expect tough choices.“These are tough times,” he said. “We have to make tough choices for a better future.”Carney argued that eliminating unnecessary government expenditures would help preserve programs intended to make life more affordable.“It is crucial to recognize one reason we are so focused on eliminating wasteful government spending is so we can protect the social programs that make life more affordable for Canadians,” he said.He also said the Liberal government had made a commitment to introduce greater fiscal discipline in Ottawa.During an October 22, 2025 speech at the University of Ottawa, Carney again stressed the need to control spending and make difficult decisions.“We won’t play games, we won’t waste time and we won’t hold back,” he told students. “We will do what it takes.”.The prime minister warned that transforming Canada's economy would require sacrifices and could not be accomplished quickly.“Our government will work relentlessly to cut waste and drive efficiency,” Carney said.“When we have to make difficult choices, we will be thoughtful, we will be transparent, we will be fair.”The House of Commons wine procurement notice did not disclose how much taxpayers would ultimately pay for the 6,000 bottles or whether additional orders would be placed.