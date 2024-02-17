News

House of Commons passes law to fund parliamentary artist laureate

House of Commons passes law to fund parliamentary artist laureate
House of Commons passes law to fund parliamentary artist laureateTony Webster/Canadian Art
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Parliament
Parliament Of Canada Act
Blacklock’s Reporter
artist laureate
House of Commons voted
government watchdog
Visual art
committee hearings

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news