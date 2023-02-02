Uyghur protest

 By Reid Small

The House of Commons yesterday for the second time in two years unanimously passed a motion condemning China for crimes against humanity. By a 322-0 vote, MPs said Uyghur Muslims “face pressure and intimidation by the Chinese state.”

“We know that at least one million Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities are in concentration camps and have been forced into labour,” said Liberal MP Sameer Zuberi (Pierrefonds-Dollard, QC). “Their identities are being erased and they are being forced to become people they are not. This is abhorrent.”

