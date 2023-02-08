Parliament Hill
The House of Commons yesterday by a unanimous 320 to 0 vote ordered a special audit of federal contracts to McKinsey & Company, a global consulting firm formerly led by a friend of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (Toronto-Rosedale, ON). Liberal MPs endorsed the Conservative motion amid complaints the Opposition was looking for evidence of corruption, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The image they try to portray is one of corruption,” said Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux (Winnipeg North, MB), parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

For New Democrat MP Matthew Green to say of anyone "Pigs at the trough" is just a little too rich. Do you have a mirror, Mr Green?

MLC
MLC

The more suspicious may suspect a market shortage on commercial 'classified level' document shredders.

There is a possibility the vote was unanimous as it was expected and voting against it would have been conceivably viewed as 'prima facie' guilty knowledge.

In any event, there is a convenient level of senior bureaucracy to shoulder the blame should some 'small inconsequential' discrepancies occur. It would be interesting to note if any media related contracts or studies were involved.

G K
G K

"give a false impression the government is corrupt"

Whose leader has an NDA from his tenure as a part time drama teacher. He has what 2 or 3 ethics breaches now? I've lost trck.

