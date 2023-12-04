House Speaker apologizes for egregious presentation at Ontario Liberal leadership election

Speaker of the House of Commons (HoC) Hon. Greg Fergus and sitting Liberal MP in the riding of Hull-Aylmer PQ, is facing backlash after he delivered a live video presentation at the Ontario Liberal leadership election over the weekend.Fergus spoke at the gathering, despite a long-standing tradition the Speaker maintains a non-partisan stance in political matters. The HoC Procedure and Practice handbook requires the Speaker to “always show and be seen to show, the impartiality required to maintain the trust and goodwill of the House.”Conservative MP Andrew Sheer posted the full letter addressed to Fergus concerning the issue of his “public participation at a partisan function” to social media on Sunday, calling the Speaker to account for wearing his official Speaker’s robes while addressing the Ontario Liberal caucus during Saturday’s electoral race. “It is unacceptable for the Speaker to participate in a political convention,” Sheer wrote on Twitter (“X”), advising the Speaker he would raise the issue, which is pursuant to Standing Order 48, on Monday. “This weekend, you appeared via video at the leadership election for the Ontario Liberal Party,” Sheer wrote. “You made your remarks from the Speaker’s office in the West Block, while dressed in the Speaker’s robes. Your remarks were introduced as ‘A Message from the Hon. Greg Fergus, Speaker, House of Commons of Canada,’”Sheer went on to condemn Fergus’ actions as “simply unacceptable" and in doing do he "defied all longstanding traditions and expectations attached to the high office,” he holds. “In order for members to retain trust in you, and accept your rulings, you must at all times avoid any displays of partisanship. Your conduct this weekend has broken that trust,” Sheer continued.“The fact that you delivered your speech in your robes, in your office, and using your official title tells members that you were not simply delivering remarks in your capacity as Greg Fergus, the individual. But rather, in your capacity as Speaker of the House of Commons. Therefore, you have committed a serious affront to the impartiality of your role and the dignity of the office you hold.”Sheer urged Fergus to “recuse” himself and said if the Deputy Speaker agrees the matter “amounts to a prima facie case of privilege,” he will move forward with a motion to have the Speaker’s “breach of tradition” and “serious error of judgment which undermines the trust required” to fulfill his duties reviewed by the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs. Fergus, a sitting Liberal MP for eight years, addressed the issue Monday, offering an apology, in the House of Commons. He told members he made the video after being told it was to be presented at an "intimate party for a long-standing friend who was retiring.”He said “regretfully” the “personal” message was played at the convention instead. “I can recognize how this may have been misinterpreted,” Fergus said. “It should not be seen as partisan to recognize a colleague's departure. That said… I would like to apologize and reassure members that this kind of event will not happen again.”"The principles of respect, impartiality, and decorum are values I continue to prioritize," he added.