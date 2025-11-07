House votes to reject Bloc’s budget amendments

The House of Commons voted decisively Friday to reject the Bloc Québécois' amendments to Mark Carney's maiden Budget.Both the Liberal Party and the Conservative Party voted against the Bloc’s proposed amendments to the 2025 Budget, whereas the New Democratic Party (NDP), as well as the Leader of the Green Party, Elizabeth May, actually voted in support of the Bloc. Budget amendment votes have toppled Canadian governments in the past, such as Joe Clark’s Administration in 1979. Moreover, the Liberal Party has long indicated that they are unsure of their Budget and the support that it will actually receive.Mark Carney’s Budget has also acted as the catalyst for a curious fracturing of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC).On Tuesday, Chris d’Entremont, the MP for Acadie-Annapolis, abandoned his constituents and crossed the floor to become a member of the Liberal Party, due to the fact that the Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre “had the wrong focus” and the Conservative caucus itself did not support his bid to become Speaker.Furthermore, on Thursday, Matt Jeneroux, a longtime Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) from Alberta confirmed that he is resigning from Parliament.Jeneroux has attempted to refute the notion that his abrupt ‘retirement’ was a consequence of any internal conflict within the Conservative Party of Canada, stating that "there was no coercion involved in [his] decision to resign" and his "exact date of departure will be determined at a later day but likely this spring."Jeneroux’s resignation from Parliament was delivered during the vote on the Conservative budget motion.Jeneroux resigned merely one day after he not only denied rumours that he might ‘cross the floor’ and join the Liberal Party of Canada, but firmly reiterated that he would remain a member of the Conservative Party.Oon Wednesday, merely a day before his abrupt resignation, Jeneroux’s Office even released an official statement declaring that “Despite the rumours being circulated in Ottawa, MP Jeneroux is not crossing the floor and is remaining a member of the Conservative caucus.”