Housemates running against each other in Rocky View County election

Roommates usually fight, but... not over Rocky View County (RVC) political positions. According to Kevin Dick on Facebook, two roommates running for RVC councillor positions in Division 7 —Ron Wenstrom and Rolly Ashdown — house buds.In the community of Langdon, Ashdown rents the basement of his competitor Wenstrom's house.This is according to Wenstrom's campaign manager, Tanya Creamer..You could probably cut the tension in that house with a knife — well, until October 20 that is, election day.Landon is also a part of Ward 7 in RVC — the residents will be selecting from a list with two cohabitants amongst their options. Hopefully, this will not end with any homes being wrecked.Creamer told the Western Standard, "It is a landlord-tenant relationship.""That's it."."Rolly has been renting from Ron for over two years.""So this is not a new situation, and that's all it is," she said.The other candidates for Ward 7 include Ken Ball, Gerard Lucyshyn, and Nick Wiebe.