Regina Tent City
Image courtesy of CBC

The Federal Housing Advocate Marie-Josée Houle stated that the Cabinet needs to tackle “housing injustice” by implementing new laws and policies. 

In a report to Parliament, Houle criticized the current programs as a “sorry disappointment.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Hahahaahaha im gonna go rent a giant house and just stay for free forever. Why live in my paid little home.

Comment deleted.
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Sounds like a scam too me. BEWARE

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I like her sentiment and little else. We can show the world a better way if we want too..... For ye have the poor with you always, and whensoever ye will ye may do them good: but me ye have not always. Mk 14:7

PersonOne
PersonOne

Better star evicting now. Then the evicted who can't afford mortgages will become homeless. And then they will start to take homes from those who do. Ultimate social disorder. Liberal government laughing ad they sip champagne.

your1stopshop
your1stopshop

"Recommended a national moratorium on evictions" Wouldn't this violate a property owners rights to free use of their own property? I don't believe violating one person's rights over another's is the solution to the housing problem.

Footloose
Footloose

With this Supreme Court full of woke activists, no one but the nation’s freeloaders will have any rights soon.

