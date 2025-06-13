Housing minister avoids questions on personal real estate holdings

Housing Minister Gregor Robertson declined to say whether he owns investment properties, dodging repeated questions in the House of Commons about his personal involvement in the real estate market.

Blacklock's Reporter says when pressed by Conservative MP Scot Davidson (New Tecumseh–Gwillimbury, Ont.), Robertson refused to confirm whether he is a landlord or has profited from housing investments.

“I am here to answer questions on behalf of my department,” Robertson said during debate on his budget estimates.

Robertson’s office offered no comment on Thursday, and gave no explanation for the minister’s refusal to answer.