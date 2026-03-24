HOW DUMB CAN YOU BE: Durham police warn against 911 misuse after caller reports dropped phone in snow

TORONTO — Durham Regional Police are urging the public to keep 911 lines clear for real emergencies after sharing a video of a call involving a person who dropped their phone in deep snow.In the video, which includes the full audio of the interaction, the caller tells a dispatcher they “don’t require an ambulance” before explaining the situation.“Okay, what’s the emergency?” the dispatcher asks.“I dropped my phone really deep snow and I can’t recover it,” the caller replies..The dispatcher responds that it is not a police matter and suggests alternative solutions, including using a phone tracking feature.“Do you have an iPhone?” the dispatcher asks. “You could probably, if you have somebody connected with you, can’t you ping it… Find My Phone.”The caller confirms they have the feature before the exchange ends.Police posted the video as a reminder that 911 is intended for urgent situations involving immediate danger, and not for lost property or other non-emergency concerns.