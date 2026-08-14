How the South Okanagan is bypassing the government and helping itself

PENTICTON — As the Bald Range wildfire forced roughly 20,000 people from their homes — including the entire District of Summerland — and left official Emergency Support Services struggling with long lines and registration bottlenecks, South Okanagan residents built their own rapid-response network..A free online community board at helpsummerland.ca lets people post what they have and what they need. No account is required. Users contact each other directly. As of Thursday evening, the site showed 352 offers of help, 39 requests for help, and 35 needs marked as met.The system is remarkably simple and efficient.Crystal Cara, a Penticton resident who grew up in Summerland, launched the board shortly after the fire exploded last Friday. “I built a free community board where people can post what they need and what they have to offer,” she told Castanet.“It’s simple; it connects those with needs for resources with those who have resources to offer: a place, a spare room, pasture for animals, a ride, a shower, anything. People connect directly with each other. There’s no membership required, and it’s completely free.”.The site is explicitly not an official emergency service. A banner directs people to government channels for evacuation orders, road closures, and formal instructions. Categories include shelter, food and water, transportation, supplies, pets, and other. Recent posts included room for livestock with feed access, temporary housing for two cats, free hair and spa services at a Kelowna college for those affected by the Summerland or Vernon fires, and a one-bedroom suite on Vancouver Island offered for up to a month.The platform sits inside a wider wave of neighbour-to-neighbour action that began almost immediately. Volunteers with horse trailers and trucks turned out to move livestock and pets as the fire raced toward Okanagan Lake. Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland evacuated dozens of cats with community help. Local stables offered boarding. People from Keremeos, Princeton, Tulameen, Oliver, and Okanagan Falls showed up with meals, beds, and supplies. The Sikh temple in Penticton fed hundreds. Food banks, churches, and Rotary volunteers filled gaps while provincial systems scaled up.Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes repeatedly praised the response. “The way everybody is helping each other, it’s incredible,” he said. “During the evacuation, neighbours were helping neighbours… that’s just the kind of community we are.”.At the same time, he acknowledged the strain on Emergency Support Services, which had never handled an evacuation of this size in the region.Evacuees reported multi-hour waits, registration problems for those without BC Services Cards, and limited vouchers that did not stretch far.The Bald Range fire remains out of control and has grown past 19,000 hectares. One elderly woman died while trying to flee. Full return of residents is not yet timed. Rapid damage assessments have begun in some areas, and temporary access permits are being issued on a prioritized basis.In the meantime, the community board and informal networks continue to match spare rooms with displaced families, pasture with livestock, and practical help with immediate need — a decentralized system that required no signup process, no registration queue, no cabinet decision, and no provincial paperwork.