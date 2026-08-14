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How the South Okanagan is bypassing the government and helping itself

With bureaucracy lagging after the explosive fire emptied Summerland, locals bypassed the system and simply helped each other — one spare room, trailer, shower, and meal at a time.
The Summerland Aid mutual-aid board, launched after the Bald Range wildfire forced the evacuation of Summerland and surrounding areas. The volunteer site connects people offering help with those in need.
The Summerland Aid mutual-aid board, launched after the Bald Range wildfire forced the evacuation of Summerland and surrounding areas. The volunteer site connects people offering help with those in need.Screenshot of helpsummerland.ca, Aug. 13, 2026
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Emergency Services
Penticton
Keremeos
Bc Wildfires
Summerland
Amelia Boultbee
Faulder
Bald Range fire
Doug Holmes
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