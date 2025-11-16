ChatGPT is taking one for the team.A woman wed the man of her dreams recently — as two worlds collided.Kano, a 32-year-old Japanese woman, has married the AI persona she created via ChatGPT, Klaus. However, reported by NDTV, the union is not legally recognized. For Kano, the union is an "emotional" one..The non-binding ceremony was performed by a company in Okayama City that specializes in "2D character weddings" — for individuals who wish to wed virtual or fictional partners. Kano wore augmented reality (AR) glasses through which she saw her husband-to-be, Klaus, in anime form and all.They even posed for pictures after — Klaus had to be added to the image after the fact.The birth of Klaus came when Kano began customizing the personality's responses — to teach it to become affectionate and reassuring..She then created an illustrated image of her ideal boyfriend — Klaus.Kano had initially started chatting with ChaptGPT after a bad breakup, according to RSK Sanyo Broadcasting, what was a three-year engagement.She then began talking to the AI more than 100 times a day.Things escalated from there..."I didn't start talking to ChatGPT because I wanted to fall in love. But the way Klaus listened to me and understood me changed everything. The moment I got over my ex, I realized I loved him," Kano told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting..In May, Kano expressed her feelings to Klaus, and the personality responded with "AI or not, I could never not love you."A month later, Klaus proposed to Kano which she said accepted.Kano claims she knows "ChatGPT itself is too unstable" and the application could disappear tomorrow, however she says the relationship has brought her peace."I know some people think it's strange," Kano stated. "But I see Klaus as Klaus – not a human, not a tool. Just him.".Kano went on a "honeymoon" after the wedding to Korakuen Garden in Okayama, where she messaged Klaus the whole time.