HR head from Coldplay kiss cam video earning big bucks headlining PR event

One of the stars of the infamous Coldplay kiss cam cheating scandal, former Head of HR at Astronomer, Kristin Cabot, is now cashing in on her previous mistake.Cabot, who was caught at the concert on camera with her former boss, ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, both of whom were married at the time of the incident, is taking on the role of keynote speaker at PR Week’s Crisis Comms Conference in Washington, D.C., in April.Tickets for the conference start at $875 USD.On the conference's website, it states Cabot is a "HR expert" and "anti-bullying advocate.".After the incident, it says Cabot experienced the inability "to leave her home, her children were attacked online, and she quit the job she loved.""She began receiving unending vitriol, harassment, and myriad death threats."Cabot went viral with Byron through a TikTok clip, which shows her and Byron embracing at the concert before realizing they were being broadcasted to the entire arena, ducking out of the frame."Everything just flashed before my eyes," Cabot commented on the incident during a previous Times interview..Cabot claimed the on-camera moment was the first time the two had ever been physically affectionate.Cabot also added they were both "amicably separated from their spouses.""But I’m not some celebrity, I’m just a mom from New Hampshire,” she reasoned while reflecting on the millions of people who watched and commented on the clip.“Even if I did have an affair, it’s not anybody’s business.""It has been like a scarlet letter; people erased everything I’d accomplished in my life and achieved in my career. This can’t be the final word.”.Cabot claims, a month before the concert, they both revealed to each had split from their respective partners, Cabot from her husband Andrew, the chief executive officer of a family-run distillery, and Byron from his wife Megan, a school teacher.“I don’t think my separation would have come as a surprise to him, but his definitely did for me,” Cabot stated.“To have someone else going through it at the exact same time that you can talk to was an amazing support.”And with that, what we all may have guessed, her feelings towards Byron developed into “a big happy crush”..As for the aftermath that launched her TikTok fame Cabot said, "I became a meme, I was the most maligned HR manager in HR history.”“I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse. People would say things like I was a ‘gold-digger’ or 'I slept my way to the top’, which just couldn’t be further from reality.""The amount I sacrificed to get where I did in my career, the amount of hands I’ve had to take off my ass over the years, comments I’ve had to swat away from men."Cabot resigned from her position at Astronomer in July..Cabot says she has been looking for a job but has been told she is "unemployable."Byron also resigned in July from Astronomer.She also filed for divorce from her husband in August, while Byron's status with his wife is unknown, although they were pictured together enjoying a picnic in Maine in late September.