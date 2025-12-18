HR head from viral TikTok kiss cam video says 'it’s not anybody’s business' if she had an affair

The infamous Coldplay kiss cam moment — in which two co-workers were caught cheating — now has the woman caught in the act telling all about how she ended up at the concert... with her boss. From a TikTok clip that went viral back in July, Head of HR Kristin Cabot was caught with her boss, and Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who was also married, on camera at a concert while Byron was embracing Cabot."Everything just flashed before my eyes," Cabot commented on the incident.Cabot claimed to The Times that the on-camera moment was the first time the two had ever been physically affectionate..Cabot also added they were both "amicably separated from their spouses.""But I’m not some celebrity, I’m just a mom from New Hampshire,” she reasoned while reflecting on the millions of people who watched and commented on the clip. “Even if I did have an affair, it’s not anybody’s business.""It has been like a scarlet letter; people erased everything I’d accomplished in my life and achieved in my career. This can’t be the final word.”.Cabot also laid out how her crush and soon-blooming relationship with Byron began stating, he "made sure women had a seat at the table, that I was just as loud a voice in the room as everyone else.” “"It was the first company in the male-dominated professions I’d worked in where I felt my gender was not an issue.”Cabot joined Astronomer in November last year as its human resources chief. Cabot remarked she and Byron worked closely together, "I definitely thought he was a good-looking guy and I had that thought of, ‘If I didn’t work here …’”.Cabot claims, a month before the concert, they both revealed to each had split from their respective partners, Cabot from her husband Andrew, the chief executive officer of a family-run distillery, and Byron from his wife Megan, a school teacher.“I don’t think my separation would have come as a surprise to him, but his definitely did for me,” Cabot stated.“To have someone else going through it at the exact same time that you can talk to was an amazing support.”And with that, what we all may have guessed, her feelings towards Byron developed into “a big happy crush”..As for how they ended up getting caught on camera, Cabot was given free Coldplay tickets from her friend and decided to offer the spare ticket to Byron.At the concert, Cabot says her daughter, whom she had with her estranged husband, Andrew, texted her that Andrew would be at the concert too. She added she would later learn that Andrew was there on a first date.Cabot says she felt at ease because Byron was there with her..Cabot says she felt "on top of the world” prior to the kiss cam incident."We were sitting in the back of the stadium at the opposite end from the stage in the pitch black just feeling totally anonymous in an arena of 50-60,000 people,” she says. “We were just dancing, I’d had a few High Noons (vodka seltzers). Andy was standing behind me and we were dancing and I grabbed him."As for — that moment — she recalls, "I didn’t hear the announcement that the jumbotron was coming, so suddenly I’m just seeing us on screen.”.She says her first instinct was to cover her face, and Byron's was, as we well know, to duck and hide.“My immediate reaction was, ‘Holy s---, Andrew’s here’,” Cabot stated. “We were in the middle of an incredibly — and amazingly — amicable separation. I was worried I would embarrass him. He’s an amazing guy and does not deserve that."“Then, a beat later my mind turns to, ‘Oh God, Andy’s my effing boss’, this is a bad look. Boston’s not a big town. And while it wasn’t an Astronomer event or anything, there could have been investors or other staff there.”.In the clip, her best friend, Alaina, was the one nervously laughing in the background. On the way back from the concert, Byron and Cabot got a cab back to their cars.“It was pretty silent,” Cabot stated about the journey. “All I could think about was ‘Andrew is going to kill me’ and ‘what do we do about our jobs?’”Byron and Cabot then drove back to her house, while during the drive she received a text from a friend who didn't know Cabot and her husband had separated, who wrote, "Duuuddde?”.She says she and Byron then parted ways, but spoke on the phone later for several hours, strategizing an email to the board about the incident.The original video was shared on TikTok by a concertgoer, Grace Springer, who commented on the post, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”With this, the internet began to hunt down the identity of the couple.The next morning after the concert Cabot said she addressed the Astronomer board, “I apologized profusely to them for becoming a distraction,” she recalls. “They weren’t thrilled but they were nice about it. They just said, ‘This stuff happens.'".Human resources then told Cabot they would be launching an investigation, "Obviously that was weird, as that would ordinarily be my job.”In the aftermath of her TikTok fame Cabot said, "I became a meme, I was the most maligned HR manager in HR history.”“I think as a woman, as women always do, I took the bulk of the abuse. People would say things like I was a ‘gold-digger’ or I ‘slept my way to the top’, which just couldn’t be further from reality.""The amount I sacrificed to get where I did in my career, the amount of hands I’ve had to take off my ass over the years, comments I’ve had to swat away from men.".Cabot resigned from her position at Astronomer in July. Cabot says she has been looking for a job but has been told she is "unemployable."Byron also resigned in July from Astronomer. She also filed for divorce from her husband in August, while Byron's status with his wife is unknown, although they were pictured together enjoying a picnic in Maine in late September.