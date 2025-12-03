Hudson's Bay royal charter saved from auction block in England by Canadian families

A 355-year-old Royal Charter linked to the founding of the Hudson’s Bay Company has been sold for C$18 million ($13 million) to two prominent Canadian families, ensuring the document remains in the country.

The charter, issued in 1670 by King Charles II, granted the Hudson’s Bay Company sweeping authority over vast areas of what is now Canada.

It allowed the company to create laws, establish colonies and negotiate treaties as it became a major force in the fur trade and, later, a well-known retail chain.