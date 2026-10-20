‘HUGE RELIEF': Business leaders celebrate Alberta independence defeat

CALGARY — Canada’s business community is breathing a sigh of relief after the majority of Albertans voted to remain in the country.While the outcome wasn’t expected to be in much doubt from some sectors, people such as Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta, said they were relieved. Legge described himself as “delighted” in a statement.“This result provides an important foundation for Alberta’s workers, families and businesses to move forward from,” he said, adding that Tuesday was a day to “celebrate that which unites us.”.“While today’s result settles the question of separation, the concerns that brought it to the forefront remain. We urge the governments of Canada and Alberta to continue working together to pursue fairness for Alberta,” Legge added.“It is now time to move forward and get Alberta focused on generating prosperity and opportunity through economic expansion, job creation, innovation and education. Enough time has been lost to this referendum. There’s much work to do. Let’s get going.”Candace Laing, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said the referendum showed Canada can never “take national unity for granted” and that “Alberta is central to economic security and opportunity in Canada.”“We must now turn our attention squarely to the needed work to collaboratively build a stronger, resilient, united economy from coast to coast to coast,” Laing said in a statement. .“Political disagreements between governments are inevitable, but our democracy is strong enough to resolve our differences. We can embrace unity without unanimity. Let’s move forward, stronger together.”Keyli Loeppky, senior director of Alberta and interprovincial affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), agreed with Laing’s sentiment, saying the result should provide “greater certainty for small businesses at a time when they are already facing significant economic challenges.”“Small business owners value stability, predictability, and access to customers, suppliers, and workers across Canada,” Loeppky said in a statement.“This result removes a major source of uncertainty and allows businesses to focus on growing their operations rather than navigating questions about Alberta’s future constitutional status.”Deborah Yedlin, Calgary Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, also welcomed the result, telling CBC News it was a “huge relief” for Alberta’s business community.“This vote to stay in Canada means that certainty has been established and that we can attract that investment. And that will benefit the economy, not just for Alberta, but for the country.”.Alberta business leaders back Canada, warn against independence 'lunacy'.Yedlin had been a staunch proponent of staying in Canada throughout the referendum campaign, previously saying that Alberta was “creating our own uncertainty” over the independence vote at a time when global instability was making investment decisions more difficult due to the uncertain geopolitical climate.“It is imperative from a business standpoint that this conversation gets shut down,” Yedlin said of Alberta independence back in May.“We've had ten tough years, but we have to move on. The signals in Ottawa are different. It's very easy to be negative. It's much harder to be optimistic and forward-looking, and that's what we need to do.”Albertans voted on ten referendum questions Monday, including one that asked whether Alberta should remain in Canada or pursue a binding referendum on independence.