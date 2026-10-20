News

‘HUGE RELIEF': Business leaders celebrate Alberta independence defeat

Business leaders such as Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta (centre), and Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce (right) have stated they were relieved that Albertans voted to stay in Canada in the October 19 province-wide referendum.
Business leaders such as Adam Legge, president of the Business Council of Alberta (centre), and Deborah Yedlin, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce (right) have stated they were relieved that Albertans voted to stay in Canada in the October 19 province-wide referendum. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Canadian Chamber Of Commerce
Canadian Federation Of Independent Business
Business
Calgary Chamber Of Commerce
Abpol
Business Council Of Alberta
Adam Legge
Deborah Yedlin
Alberta referendum
Candace Laing
Alberta referendum 2026
Keyli Loeppky
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news