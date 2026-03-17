Human rights commission warns Canada’s economy is now a ‘human rights crisis’

Canada’s worsening economic conditions now amount to a “human rights crisis,” according to the Canadian Human Rights Commission, which warns rising costs, housing shortages and growing poverty are putting basic living standards at risk.Blacklock's Reporter says in a report submitted as part of Canada’s latest international review, the commission said the country is facing one of its most difficult economic periods in generations, with more Canadians struggling to afford essentials.“This review takes place as Canada faces some of the most significant challenges in generations including a substantial cost of living crisis which at its core is a human rights crisis,” the commission wrote. “As an alarming number of people in Canada face food insecurity as well as increasing levels of poverty and homelessness, the fundamental human right to an adequate standard of living is at risk.”The report pointed to gaps in federal law, noting that while legislation such as the 2019 National Housing Strategy Act recognizes a right to housing, there is little legal recourse when those rights are not met. It also highlighted that federal human rights law does not include protections based on economic or social disadvantage.Statistics Canada data shows poverty has risen for four consecutive years, with about four million Canadians living below the poverty line. An estimated 10 million people — or 25.5% of the population in the provinces — live in households experiencing some level of food insecurity, according to the 2025 Canadian Income Survey..The commission’s findings come as federal polling suggests growing concern about the direction of the economy. Privy Council research found Canadians are divided on whether the federal government is on the right track in creating jobs, with many expressing uncertainty or pessimism.Focus group participants cited the rising cost of essentials such as groceries and an increase in layoffs as key concerns. Many also believed Canada’s economy is either stagnating or heading toward a recession in the near future.Researchers noted that while many participants were unsure of the official unemployment rate, there was a widespread perception that joblessness is high, particularly among younger Canadians.The commission’s report concludes that without stronger protections and economic improvements, more Canadians could see their standard of living deteriorate further.