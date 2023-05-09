The Canadian Human Rights Commission (HRC) leader apologized on Monday for the unfair treatment of black staff members.
Senators on the Human Rights committee said that the apology was not enough, as the absence of black executives within the HRC undermined its apology.
“The Canadian Human Rights Commission sincerely apologizes for any instances in which we fell short of our obligation, whether as an employer or service provider,” testified Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, chief commissioner of the HRC.
“The Commission does not tolerate racism of any kind in our workplace.”
The Treasury Board has formally censured the HRC for discriminatory treatment of black staff.
Nine Black employees documented cases where they were denied promotions, subjected to “discriminatory practices” and “tokenized in the workplace.”
“Employees experienced discrimination in our workplace,” said Malischewski. She provided no specific examples, claiming confidentiality.
Senator Mobina Jaffer (BC) noted none of the three HRC executives who appeared to testify before the Senate committee yesterday were black.
“This is an issue for blacks, so why isn’t there a black person on the executive sitting here?” asked Jaffer.
“We know the diversity we have is not enough,” replied Malischewski.
“Have you asked them whether they would come with you?” asked Jaffer.
“We do have some senior black executives who offered to come with us today,” replied Malischewski.
“But they are not here. It is evident they are not here,” asked Jaffer.
“You chose not to ask them to come?” asked the Chair.
“We believed it was important that the most senior,” replied Malischewski.
“I want a yes or no answer. You chose not to ask them to come?” asked the Chair.
“We chose not to put that on the shoulders of the black executives we have,” replied Malischewski.
“So the answer is no. Thank you very much,” asked the Chair.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Sen. Ratna Omidvar (ON) questioned whether any managers were fired for mistreating black employees.
“What accountability measures have you taken?” asked Omidvar.
“None of those individuals are currently managing people at the Commission,” replied Malischewski. She did not say if any were fired.
In a 2021 report to the United Nations, the HRC claimed it was committed to “the highest standards of equality.”
The agency considered itself “Canada’s national human rights institution,” said its Submission to the Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent.
“The Commission is dedicated to meeting the highest standards of equality and non-discrimination, inclusion, dignity and respect and is committed to being a fierce ally in the fight against racism in Canada,” wrote the report.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(6) comments
Same “human rights” commission that refused to stand up for blatant discrimination against unvaccinated Canadians and sat by idly during the greatest human rights violations of our lifetimes, events that breached the Nuremberg Code.
So they have already outed themselves as a bunch of Liberal bigots. No surprise they are actually racists too.
A little secret is that the top echelons of Liberal power in Canada, in both government and NGOs like this, are 99% white and French speaking (with bigoted language laws that ensure it stays that way and keeps all the people of colour they pretend to care about well away from the levers of power in this country).
👍
Why are the Libtards always the racist ones
As usual, these race baiters have zero proof or refuse to provide any credible evidence of their claims.... "“Employees experienced discrimination in our workplace,” said Malischewski. She provided no specific examples, claiming confidentiality."
The color of ones skin should NOT determine whether a person is employable or not it should and used to be on ones competency and credentials..
The Human Rights Commission is a great idea, but in Practice is "Going down a Rabbit Hole" and ends up nowhere. A far better approach is to simply treat each person you meet as a Human worthy of respect and dignity. Each one of us is unique, and needs to be treated in a way that firstly acknowledges that uniqueness, then respects what that uniqueness brings. When you put people in boxes, you are lumping them all together as say "white". However, there are White People who love music, there are white people who want to grow things, there are white people who are extraverted, there are white people who love horses...............
