Charlotte-Anne Malischewski HRC
Image courtesy of CBC

The Canadian Human Rights Commission (HRC) leader apologized on Monday for the unfair treatment of black staff members.

Canadian Human Rights Commission

Senators on the Human Rights committee said that the apology was not enough, as the absence of black executives within the HRC undermined its apology.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Tiberius
Tiberius

Same “human rights” commission that refused to stand up for blatant discrimination against unvaccinated Canadians and sat by idly during the greatest human rights violations of our lifetimes, events that breached the Nuremberg Code.

So they have already outed themselves as a bunch of Liberal bigots. No surprise they are actually racists too.

A little secret is that the top echelons of Liberal power in Canada, in both government and NGOs like this, are 99% white and French speaking (with bigoted language laws that ensure it stays that way and keeps all the people of colour they pretend to care about well away from the levers of power in this country).

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Why are the Libtards always the racist ones

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

As usual, these race baiters have zero proof or refuse to provide any credible evidence of their claims.... "“Employees experienced discrimination in our workplace,” said Malischewski. She provided no specific examples, claiming confidentiality."

Nunyah
Nunyah

The color of ones skin should NOT determine whether a person is employable or not it should and used to be on ones competency and credentials..

John1963
John1963

The Human Rights Commission is a great idea, but in Practice is "Going down a Rabbit Hole" and ends up nowhere. A far better approach is to simply treat each person you meet as a Human worthy of respect and dignity. Each one of us is unique, and needs to be treated in a way that firstly acknowledges that uniqueness, then respects what that uniqueness brings. When you put people in boxes, you are lumping them all together as say "white". However, there are White People who love music, there are white people who want to grow things, there are white people who are extraverted, there are white people who love horses...............

