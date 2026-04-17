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Human Rights Museum says parental rights are ‘myths’ that harm '2SLGBTQI+' youth

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has launched a social media campaign targeting what it refers to as “myths” surrounding the growing parental rights movement in Canada.
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has launched a social media campaign targeting what it refers to as “myths” surrounding the growing parental rights movement in Canada.Courtesy of CBC News
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2slgbtqia
Parental Rights
Canadian Museum For Human Rights
Parental Consent
Canadian Human Rights Act
Transgender Ideology
International Transgender Day Of Visibility
2SLGBTQIA+ community
parental choice

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