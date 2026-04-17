Human Rights Museum says parental rights are ‘myths’ that harm '2SLGBTQI+' youth

CALGARY — The Canadian Museum for Human Rights has launched a social media campaign targeting what it refers to as “myths” surrounding the growing parental rights movement in Canada.The museum argues that many of the movement’s policies are rooted in “transphobia and homophobia,” posing serious threats to “2SLGBTQI+” youth..In a social media post that was timed to coincide with International Transgender Day of Visibility, the campaign outlined multiple claims it labels “myths,” pushing back against arguments made by parent advocacy groups who say they are protecting their children from inappropriate content in schools.The museum describes the movement as “groups of people targeting "2SLGBTQI+" students in an effort to remove their rights.”It points to efforts in multiple provinces which “force teachers to notify parents if a student changes their pronouns or asks to go by another name,” as well as making sex ed less accessible to students and removing books with "2SLGBTQI+" content from schools and libraries.The museum states one of the myths pushed by the parental rights movement is that “parents should have full control over the lives of their children.”.“Children are not property,” the post reads, pointing to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, noting it protects the rights of all individuals — including children.“While the Charter does give everyone the freedom of religion and conscience, this does not overrule children’s rights to freedom of expression.”The post goes on to reference the 1993 Supreme Court ruling in Young v. Young, which established that the "best interestsof the child" take precedence over parental preferences.It adds that “gender identity or expression” became protected grounds in the Canadian Human Rights Act in 2017.“Forcing teachers to inform parents that a student has chosen to change their name or pronouns can have very harmful consequences,” the post reads, adding that misgendered students have higher risks of anxiety, depression, and thoughts of suicide.On the question of gender, the museum believes that the idea ‘that there are only two “genders”’ is a “myth,” stating that as long as humanity has existed, there have been more than two genders..“Many indigenous peoples in Canada have always recognized what are now known as Two-Spirit people,” the museum said.“Many other cultures around the world have recognized and celebrated people who don't fit into the gender binary.”The museum also takes aim at a parental rights group talking point that “schools are indoctrinating our kids,” saying that by excluding information about gender diversity and sexual health, the advocacy groups are “imposing their own system of indoctrination on children rather than encouraging critical thinking.”Additionally, the museum’s campaign frames parental groups as “just protecting our children” as “inherently dangerous,” stating that this argument has been used to justify discrimination against “2SLGBTQI+” community members..“Courts are recognizing the harm these slurs can have,” the museum said, citing a 2025 Ontario court case where a person was ordered to pay $380,000 in damages after Facebook posts referred to two drag performers as “groomers” and “pedophiles.”Reaction to the post was predominantly critical, with many commentators saying the museum’s post was insulting to parents and parental rights.“No one is saying their children are property, but parents have the right to know what’s going on with their children and to make decisions,” one user on X said.“It sounds like you’re saying teachers and schools should get to make those decisions.”.The official account of the Shadoe Davis Show joined the conversation, saying the museum’s post was “completely off the rails.”“Canada was founded on the family unit & parents are the only thing stopping these kids from falling off a cliff,” the account said.“The sick ‘trans’ ideology will be stopped and as an organization funded by tax dollars, you best retract this nonsense and get back to reality.”Another X user chimed in, saying, “Parental rights are widely supported; only among the most radical left does it have a bad reputation. What does that say about your museum?”