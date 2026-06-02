News

Human rights tribunal accuses Canada of 'crimes against humanity' with 'genocidal intent' over treatment of indigenous people

Permanent Peoples' Tribunal General Secretariat Gianni Tognoni, Montreal, May 29
Permanent Peoples' Tribunal General Secretariat Gianni Tognoni, Montreal, May 29CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Indigenous
Human Rights Tribunal
#cdnpoli
indigenous activists
Human rights tribunal accuses Canada of 'crimes against humanity' over indiegnous people
Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal
Permanent Peoples’ Tribunal accuses canada of genocide
Native Women's Shelter of Montreal
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news