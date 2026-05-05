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Human-to-human transmission suspected on hantavirus cruise ship containing four Canadians

World Health Organisation confirm that no rats were on board the infected ship
The MV Hondius
The MV Hondius Oceanwide Expeditions
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World Health Organization
Argentina
Hantavirus
MV Hondius
Canadians abroad
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