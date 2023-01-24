Human Trafficking

Photo by CBC

 By Christopher Oldcorn

A new University of Saskatchewan (USask) study shows that human trafficking is mainly a “domestic problem” in Canada and not an international crime issue.

Manuela Valle Castro

The most likely human trafficking victims are indigenous women and girls in remote and rural areas.

RCMP police car

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Human trafficking is the number one world problem; people are soon going to be shocked at the degeneracy of it and of those involved.

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

"The most likely human trafficking victims are indigenous women...."

Suggesting indigenous women are victims without pointing out they are also the product of Canada's Apartheid program helps ensure that multi-billion dollar race based industry can continues without the scrutiny it deserves.

Take a look at Canada's Crime Severity Index. Notice how the highest rankings are connected to our Apartheid system. A system that creates racial pure communities often far from cities, industries and employment. Why is this still acceptable?

Even if you believe people should be segregated based on race why accept a system that produces ongoing and increasing misery and death?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.