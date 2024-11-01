Human trafficking surges by 73% under Trudeau Liberals

Human trafficking incidents have risen significantly since Justin Trudeau took office, with a 73% increase in police-reported cases since 2015, according to Statistics Canada’s latest report. The data reveals that the number of incidents has climbed from 330 in 2015 to 597 by 2022, reflecting a substantial growth in human trafficking activity nationwide.Statistics Canada’s report also highlights that more than half of these cases remain unsolved, with only a fraction reaching a conviction. Around 84% of cases involving human trafficking charges result in a stay, withdrawal, dismissal, or discharge, indicating challenges in securing successful prosecution outcomes.Major urban centers are bearing the brunt of the rise, with nearly half of Canada’s human trafficking incidents occurring in major cities. Toronto recorded the highest numbers, accounting roughly 20% of national incidents. Ottawa and Halifax also reported significant trafficking activity, making up 9% and 6% of the national total, respectively.Critics argue that crime overall has escalated during Trudeau’s tenure, with violent crime reportedly up by 50% and homicides by 28%. Incidents of sexual assault, auto theft, and extortion have surged as well, by 74%, 45%, and 357%, respectively.The report draws attention to recent federal policies impacting bail and sentencing for violent offenders. Bill C-75, which introduced catch-and-release provisions, has faced criticism for allegedly releasing high-risk offenders on bail shortly after arrest. Bill C-5 also eliminated mandatory jail sentences for certain firearm-related offenses. This summer, all provincial premiers signed a letter urging the federal government to reverse these bail policies.In 2022, 256 Canadians were killed by offenders who were out on release, adding urgency to the debate. "Only Common Sense Conservatives will end the crime, chaos, and disorder by giving violent criminals jail, not bail,” said a spokesperson for the federal Tory party, suggesting stricter policies as a remedy to the rising trend in human trafficking and other crimes.