CALGARY — Ryan Straschnitzki, who was 18 when the Humboldt Broncos bus crash left him paralyzed from the waist down, will speak to federal immigration employees on December 3 about disability and inclusion.The department invited Straschnitzki, now a wheelchair basketball athlete, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. A staff notice encouraged employees to hear his story and consider how to create “opportunities for everyone to participate.”Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured on April 6, 2018, when truck driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu ran a stop sign near Nipawin, Saskatchewan, and collided with the Broncos’ team bus. Court records show Straschnitzki also suffered a concussion with memory loss and a cracked right shoulder blade..Ottawa weighs appeal after court halts deportation of Humboldt Broncos crash driver\n\n.Sidhu, an Indian national who had recently become a Canadian permanent resident, had been on the job for six weeks. The stop sign had a flashing light, the road was dry and the intersection was clearly visible, the court heard.Sidhu received an eight-year prison sentence in 2019. He was paroled in 2023 and later ordered deported. On April 24, Federal Court Justice Jocelyne Gagné stayed his deportation pending an appeal on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. She cited the severe post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression Sidhu developed after the crash.Conservative MP Warren Steinley, who represents Regina—Lewvan, challenged the ruling in the House of Commons. “The psychological and physical harm to the Humboldt Broncos’ victims and their families was not adequately considered in the stay decision,” he said.